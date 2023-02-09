Scrypts vs. Axiom Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Scrypts will face Axiom in the main event. Here’s the full rundown and preview:

* Scrypts vs. Axiom

* Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon

* Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend

NXT Level Up preview: Axiom and SCRYPTS set for highflying clash

A highly anticipated edition of NXT Level Up will feature Axiom battling SCRYPTS in a high-flying clash, Tank Ledger throwing down with Kale Dixon, and Dani Palmer taking on Lash Legend.

The WWE Universe won’t want to blink during the main event, as Axiom and SCRYPTS are all but certain to throw caution to the wind and take to the skies early and often.

Though he fell to Tyler Bate in his most recent match on NXT, Axiom boasts wins over several accomplished Superstars, including Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Trick Williams. SCRYPTS has enjoyed an excellent start to his WWE career, as he now stands 3-0 after defeating Oro Mensah, Ikemen Jiro and Guru Raaj.

A fun-loving brickhouse of a Superstar who knows how to get serious once the bell rings, Ledger has captured the imagination of the NXT Universe with a style that is all his own and is looking for his first victory.

Dixon is competing in just his second career match, though he put up a good fight in his debut bout against Dante Chen on NXT Level Up in January.

And after claiming her first career win by defeating Lola Vice on WWE’s newest brand, Palmer goes for two in a row when she’s opposed by Lash Legend, who will look to overwhelm her smaller opponent with equal parts trash talk and fisticuffs.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!