Various News: SCU Appears On CBS Baltimore, Ultimo Dragon Match Set for Dragon Gate, NJPW Osaka Show

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– SCU appeared on CBS Baltimore today to promote AEW Full Gear: “Great to chat with the good folks at @wjz this morning in Baltimore talking all things #fullgear coming at you this Saturday. #imwithaew #firsttagteamchamps”

– Ben-K vs. Shun Skywalker and Eita vs. Ultimo Dragon have been announced for the December 4th Dragon Gate show at Korakuen Hall.

– NJPW New Beginning in Osaka is set for February 9th, 2020 in Osaka, Japan with tickets going on sale December 22nd.

