Various News: SCU Appears On CBS Baltimore, Ultimo Dragon Match Set for Dragon Gate, NJPW Osaka Show

Great to chat with the good folks at @wjz this morning in Baltimore talking all things #fullgear coming at you this Saturday. #imwithaew #firsttagteamchamps pic.twitter.com/vekGFlexmV — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 8, 2019

– Ben-K vs. Shun Skywalker and Eita vs. Ultimo Dragon have been announced for the December 4th Dragon Gate show at Korakuen Hall.

【Announced for December 4th in Korakuen Hall】 ・Special Singles Match

Ben-K vs. Shun Skywalker ・Special Singles Match

Eita vs. Ultimo Dragon

＊Eita is not allowed to have any seconds at ringside, however if he wins, Ultimo Dragon must leave #DragonGate forever. pic.twitter.com/tVUV58hOm0 — Dragon Gate English (@DragonGateEN) November 8, 2019

– NJPW New Beginning in Osaka is set for February 9th, 2020 in Osaka, Japan with tickets going on sale December 22nd.