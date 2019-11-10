wrestling / News

SCU Retains AEW Tag Team Titles, Daniels Returns at Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Daniels AEW

SCU defeated Private Party and the Lucha Bros to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear. After the match, the Lucha Bros attacked SCU with chairs only to have the lights go out. When they came back on, a second Pentagon was in the ring, he attacked the Pentagon and then unmasked to reveal Daniels.

