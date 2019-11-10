wrestling / News
SCU Retains AEW Tag Team Titles, Daniels Returns at Full Gear (Pics, Video)
SCU defeated Private Party and the Lucha Bros to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear. After the match, the Lucha Bros attacked SCU with chairs only to have the lights go out. When they came back on, a second Pentagon was in the ring, he attacked the Pentagon and then unmasked to reveal Daniels.
#AEW IS TAG TEAM WRESTLING! This match is going to be AMAZING! #AEWFullGear #FullGear #ImWithAEW @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/L02WMbbU2c
— Tiffany Castagna #ImWithAEW (@AllEliteTiffany) November 10, 2019
Here we go! Our first championship match of the night as @Marq_Quen & @IsiahKassidy take on @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx and the champions @ScorpioSky and @FrankieKazarian for the @AEWrestling World Tag Team Championship.#AEWFullGear live on @ITVBoxOffice https://t.co/os4Fcobsla pic.twitter.com/phPgItzSoj
— ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) November 10, 2019
. @IsiahKassidy wiping out #SCU!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/tWy2xvbnFF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
"Cero Miedo. Get the f*ck outta here!" – @ScorpioSky#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/aYlZrejwtx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
#TheLuchaBrothers bringing the heat!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/MLOzDOVKze
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
Fallen Angel Returns @facdaniels #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/wePTEbBv0L
— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) November 10, 2019
Things aren't over between SCU and Lucha Bros.@ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM return to the ring to attack @ScorpioSky and @FrankieKazarian but for a second Penta to make the save. Only its… @facdaniels! #AEWFullGear live on @ITVBoxOffice: https://t.co/os4Fcobsla pic.twitter.com/BccPhYFSMf
— ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) November 10, 2019
¡Los manejan a su antojo! @PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx jugando a la pelota con Private Party#AEWFullGear https://t.co/gq0NyfWRcU pic.twitter.com/0dZG0SBmvB
— Superluchas.com (@Superluchas) November 10, 2019
