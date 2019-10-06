SCU Explain How AEW Is Similar to Kevin Smith, Reflect on AEW’s TNT Debut

– Kazarian and Christopher Daniels of SCU spoke with Wrestling Inc following last week’s AEW Dynamite debut about the premiere, Kevin Smith being at the show and more. Highlights are below:

Kazarian o being in the final post-show dark match: “[Opening and closing a show], they both have special meaning. There’s no replacement for that adrenaline when opening up a show. On the same token, we want to send them home happy (closing the show). Usually, that’s the job of The Young Bucks and Cody, traditionally. You know, tonight was our turn. We’ve got catchphrases, we like to do sing-a-longs. So, it was our turn sending them home happy and seeing a good match, as well as seeing guys that are established and are going to be the future. Not only of this company, but the business. The three guys we wrestled it was great, and the motive was sending them (the fans) home happy, and I think we did just that.”

Daniels on being back on TNT: “It’s awesome dude. Times have changed, but we’re back. We’re on the rise. We’re in the high point right now of professional wrestling. There are so many people who want to see us progress, there are so many ways to see professional wrestling. Now, this is the most access that I’ve ever been part of. We’re on a platform now that is bigger than any platform that I’ve ever been part of. I can’t be more thrilled. Twenty-six years in the business and I’m waking up like a kid every morning knowing that I’m going to be on TNT tonight. I’m walking down the aisle with my best friends in front of 13,000-14,000 plus tonight. I’m going to do it again next week, and the week after that, and the week after that, until I pass away. It could be either six months from now or 70 years, and I’d still be wrestling.”

Daniels on Kevin Smith being at the show: “I got a chance to tell him that I’m a big fan of his work. I got a chance to also remind him that I’d been on his show before and he was very pleasant about it, very cool. The fact that Kevin Smith took time out of his busy schedule to come watch and enjoy the show- I’m sure you all saw that he was in the front row, just as excited as everybody else. Someone like Smith who’s seen all forms of entertainment and has dealt with all forms of entertainment, for him to be entertained, again, it’s just a sign that we’re doing something right. Someone who could see that might be jaded by other forms of entertainment came and enjoyed themselves tonight. He loved what he saw.”

Kazarian on comparisons between AEW and Smith: “On that note, going back to the indie stuff, Smith very much has an indie mentality. He wasn’t in the system when he was making films. He was very much out of the system. Look what he became. He built up a brand the exact same way that we did with AEW. He’s just not falling down and doing it.”