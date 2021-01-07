AEW News: SCU Says They’ll Split Up If They Lose Again, Matt Hardy Signs Private Party

– SCU are going on a winning streak, unless they want to break up soon. During tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash night one, the two announced after their eight-man tag win alongside the Young Bucka against The Hybrid2 and The Acclaimed that if they lose again, they will spplit up.

Kazarian told the Bucks that they have their back until they meet in the ring for the titles, noting that they “want to beat the best tag team on the planet to win them.”

Sportsmanship at it's best between The Young Bucks & SCU.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/18BZlPgHyU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021

– Matt Hardy signed Private Party to contracts on tonight’s show. You can see the segment below, also featuring Snoop Dogg, where the team signed contracts that give Hardy 30% of their income: