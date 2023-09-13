SCWPro 20th Anniversary Show Results 9.9.23: New Champion Crowned, More

SCWPro held their 20th anniversary show over the weekend, and it saw a new SCWPro Champion crowned. You can see the full results from Saturday’s show Blue Grass, Iowa below, per Fightful:

* Before the show, a video of Seth Rollins played. Rollins talked about getting his start in SCWPro and how much the company meant to him. Marek Brave then thanked the fans for their support and announced they broke the attendance record for the Blue Grass Community Center.

* Shane Hollister, Steven Youngblood, Nevin Knoxville, Mason Beck, and Marek Brave def. MFG, Niko Kline, John Bonhart, Augustus Draven, and Jay Marston

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi def. Dante Leon

* Chuck Brewster def. Johnny Wisdom

* Izzy B def. Kaia McKenna and Valentina Loca

* QC Cup Match: Shain Boucher def. Eric Eznite

* SCWPro Throwback Tag Team Match: Krotch and Bobbi Dahl def. Woody Maguire and Knight Wagner

* Loser Leaves SCWPro Match: James Thomas def. Ript Studwell

* inFAMy def. Malik Champion & Connor Braxton

* Latin Thunder was inducted into the SCWPro Hall of Fame

* SCWPro Championship Match: Dustan Moseley def. JT Energy and Joeasa