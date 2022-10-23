SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More

SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder

* Krotch def. John Bonhart

* SCWPro Heavyweight Championship Match: Connor Braxton def. Jared Thumb

* SCWPro Tag Team Championship Trick or Street Fight: Shain Boucher and Malik Champion def. Partners in Rhyme

* Johnny Wisdom def. Chuck Brewster

* QC Cup Match: Eric Eznite def. Heather Reckless

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: ‘The Devil Dog’ Dustan Moseley (c) def. ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister