SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis Results 1.21.23: JT Energy Defends SCWPro Title, More

SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iowa City event below, per Fightful:

* Shain Boucher & Malik Champion def. Primetime Studs

* Dustan Moseley def. Jared Thumb

* Krotch def. Johnny Wisdom

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Shane Hollister def. Corn Boi

* Aminah Belmont & John Bonhart def. Maggie McKinney & Chuck Brewster

* Eric Eznite def. Brandon Becker

* Mason Beck def. Niko Kline

* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. After the match, Braxton said it was time for a change and Augustus Draven & Jay Marston attacked Ript Studwell & James Thomas