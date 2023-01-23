wrestling / News
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis Results 1.21.23: JT Energy Defends SCWPro Title, More
January 22, 2023 | Posted by
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iowa City event below, per Fightful:
* Shain Boucher & Malik Champion def. Primetime Studs
* Dustan Moseley def. Jared Thumb
* Krotch def. Johnny Wisdom
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Shane Hollister def. Corn Boi
* Aminah Belmont & John Bonhart def. Maggie McKinney & Chuck Brewster
* Eric Eznite def. Brandon Becker
* Mason Beck def. Niko Kline
* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. After the match, Braxton said it was time for a change and Augustus Draven & Jay Marston attacked Ript Studwell & James Thomas