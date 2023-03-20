wrestling / News
SCWPro Hawkamania XXX Results 3.18.23: Ladder Match For Iowa Title, More
SCWPro Hawkamania XXX: Walkin’ The Walk And Hawkin’ The Hawk took place on Saturday night, with a Ladder Match main event and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Fightful:
* Iowa Eliminator Series Tournament Finals: Corn Boi vs. Johnny Wisdom vs. Krotch went to a draw.
* Connor Braxton (w/ Augustus Draven & Jay Marston) def. Chuck Brewster
* SCWPro QC Cup Championship Match:Eric Eznite def. James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Malik Champion, Ript Studwell, and Shain Boucher
* No DQ Match: Mason Beck def. The Partners In Rhyme
* Dustan Moseley def. Brandon Becker
* Casey Jax def. John Bonhart
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Ladder Match: Shane Hollister def. Dante Leon
