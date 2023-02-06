wrestling / News
SCWPro Heartbreak Results 2.4.23: Tag Team Title Match, More
SCWPro’s latest show was Heartbreak and took place on Saturday night, with the promotion’s tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Augustus Draven & Jay Marston defeated Malik Champion & Shain Boucher
* ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister defeated ‘Primetime’ James Thomas
* Johnny Wisdom, Krotch and Corn Boi were announced for a Round Robin Eliminator Tournament, with the winner getting an SCPro Iowa Championship match at at Epic on April 8th.
* Iowa Championship #1 Contender’s Round Robin Eliminator: Corn Boi defeated Johnny Wisdom
* Joeasa defeated Connor Braxton by DQ. Robin Steel returned to SCWPro afterward and made the save for Joeasa from Braxton, Draven, and Marston.
* SCWPro Tag Team Championship Match: Partners in Rhyme defeated Jared Thumb & Chuck Brewster
* Aminah Belmont came out to announce that she wouldn’t face Maggie Minerva again after beating her twice. Maggie appeared and hit a double powerbomb on Aminah, who was carried out by security.
* Krotch defeated Ript Studwell
* JT Energy & Dante Leon defeated Dustan Moseley & Eric Eznite (w/ Garotte)
