SCWPro It’s Still Reel To Me: The Sequel Full Results 07.15.2023: Shain Boucher vs. Eric Eznite Headliner, More
The SCWPro It’s Still Reel To Me: The Sequel show was held on July 15 by SCWPro in Blue Grass, IA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.
* Joeasa defeated Johnny Wisdom
* Dustan Moseley defeated Casey Jax
* Izzy B & Valentina Loca defeated BB Ryann & Aminah Belmont
* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy defeated Krotch, James Thomas, and Ript Studwell
* SCWPro Tag Team Championships w/ Special Guest Referee: West End Wang – Double Feature Tag Team Battle Royal: Mason Beck & Marek Brave defeated Jared Thumb & Chuck Brewster, Malik Champion & Garrote, inFAMy (Deonn Rusman & Robin Steele), and MFG & Augustus Draven (w/ Niko Kline)
* Lonzo Romero defeated Tigre Amore
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi defeated John Bonhart
* SCWPro QC Cup Match: Shain Boucher (w/ Evangeline) defeated Eric Eznite
