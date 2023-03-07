SCWPro Luck Is For Losers Results 3.4.23: Shane Hollister Defends Iowa Championship, More

SCWPro’s latest event was Luck is for Losers, and it took place on Saturday night with an SCWPro Iowa Championship match and more. You can see the full results below for the show, which took place in Blue Grass, Iowa, per Fightful:

* Corn Boi defeated James Thomas

* Mason Beck defeated Partners in Rhyme by count out

* Shain Boucher & Malik Champion defeated Anakin Murphy & Hippie J

* John Bonhart defeated Casey Jax

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister defeated Eric Eznite

* Dustan Moseley defeated Chuck Brewster

* Iowa Eliminator Series: Johnny Wisdom defeated Krotch

* inFAMy defeated The Shadow Hunters. Deonn Rusman came out after the match to save inFAMy from a post-match attack.