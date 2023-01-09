SCWPro Prestige Rumble Results: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More

SCWPro held their Prestige Rumble show on Saturday, with a SCWPro Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Walcott, Iowa show below, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/scwpro-prestige-rumble-results-17-jt-energy-action-prestige-rumble target=new>per Fightful and Alex McCarthy:

* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton

* Aminah Belmont def. Maggie McKinney

* QC Cup Open Challenge: Matt Cage def. Eric Eznite

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Walcott Street Fight: Shane Hollister def. Dustan Moseley

* SCWPro Championship #1 Contender’s Prestige Rumble: Dustan Moseley def. Jay Marston, Joeasa, James Thomas, Sensei Bock, John Bonhart, Niko Kline, Jah-C, Ript Studwell, Shain Boucher, Augustus Draven, Matt Cage, Johnny Wisdom, Malik Champion, Knight Wagner, Corn Boi, Chuck Brewster, Buck Brewster, Mason Beck, Brandon Becker, MFG, Valentina Loca, Garrote, Jared Thumb,and Krotch