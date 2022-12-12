SCWPro Season’s Beatings Results 12.10.11: New Tag Champions Crowned

SCWPro Wrestling’s Season’s Beatings show took place on Saturday night, with new Tag Team Champions being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Battle Royal For #20 Spot in Prestige Rumble: Krotch def. Augustus Draven and Brandon Becker and Eric Eznite and Garrote and Green Man and Johnny Wisdom and Santa Claus

* Jay Marston def. Jared Thumb

* Corn Boii def. John Bonhart

* SCWPro Tag Team Championship 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight: Partners in Rhyme def. Shain Boucher and Malik Champion

* Aminah Belmont def. Maggie McKinney

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Shane Hollister def. Dustan Moseley by DQ

* Handicap Match: JT Energy & 1 Called Manders def. Connor Braxton, Ript Studwell, & “Primetime” James Thomas. JT Energy gets an SCWPro Championship match against Braxton at SCWPro Prestige on January 7th.