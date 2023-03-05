wrestling / News
SCWPro Wrestling Night At The Quad City Storm Full Results 03.02.2023: The Shug vs. Dustin Moseley Title Headliner & More
SCWPro hosted their Pro Wrestling Night show on March 2 in Moline, IL. You can find the full results (per Fightful) and a few highlights below.
* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy defeated Eric Eznite
* Aminah Belmont defeated Maggie Minerva
* Battle Royal Event: Mason Beck defeated Augustus Draven, Shain Boucher (w/Evangeline), Malik Champion, Corn Boi, Johnny Wisdom, Niko Kline, & MFG
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister defeated Dustan Moseley
THE @SCWPro Iowa Champion @The_Shug pic.twitter.com/F2D7rLSNTt
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 3, 2023
Another packed house!
Thank you to the @QuadCityStorm for hosting us last night! And thank you to the fantastic fans who kept @VibrantArena rocking all night long!
We can't wait to be back again! pic.twitter.com/BCkjTwosSI
— SCWPro (@SCWPro) March 3, 2023
