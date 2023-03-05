SCWPro Wrestling Night At The Quad City Storm Full Results 03.02.2023: The Shug vs. Dustin Moseley Title Headliner & More

SCWPro hosted their Pro Wrestling Night show on March 2 in Moline, IL. You can find the full results (per Fightful) and a few highlights below.

* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy defeated Eric Eznite

* Aminah Belmont defeated Maggie Minerva

* Battle Royal Event: Mason Beck defeated Augustus Draven, Shain Boucher (w/Evangeline), Malik Champion, Corn Boi, Johnny Wisdom, Niko Kline, & MFG

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister defeated Dustan Moseley

Another packed house!

Thank you to the @QuadCityStorm for hosting us last night! And thank you to the fantastic fans who kept @VibrantArena rocking all night long!

We can't wait to be back again! pic.twitter.com/BCkjTwosSI

— SCWPro (@SCWPro) March 3, 2023