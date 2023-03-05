wrestling / News

SCWPro Wrestling Night At The Quad City Storm Full Results 03.02.2023: The Shug vs. Dustin Moseley Title Headliner & More

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: SCWPro

SCWPro hosted their Pro Wrestling Night show on March 2 in Moline, IL. You can find the full results (per Fightful) and a few highlights below.

* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy defeated Eric Eznite

* Aminah Belmont defeated Maggie Minerva

* Battle Royal Event: Mason Beck defeated Augustus Draven, Shain Boucher (w/Evangeline), Malik Champion, Corn Boi, Johnny Wisdom, Niko Kline, & MFG

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister defeated Dustan Moseley

