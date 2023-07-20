wrestling / News
SDCC: 411 Tours The WWE Mattel Creations Booth (Video)
July 20, 2023 | Posted by
411’s Jeffrey Harris is at San Diego Comic-Con this week, and he he toured the WWE Mattel Creations booth on Wednesday. You can see video from his walkthrough of the booth, showing off some of the new figures on display and more:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Jacob Fatu Belongs In WWE, Talks Zilla Fatu’s In-Ring Debut
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads
- Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd