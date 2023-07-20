wrestling / News

SDCC: 411 Tours The WWE Mattel Creations Booth (Video)

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Mattell SDCC Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

411’s Jeffrey Harris is at San Diego Comic-Con this week, and he he toured the WWE Mattel Creations booth on Wednesday. You can see video from his walkthrough of the booth, showing off some of the new figures on display and more:

San Diego Comic-Con, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeremy Thomas

