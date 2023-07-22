wrestling / News
SDCC: New ROH Action Figures To Include Briscoes and More
Ringside Collectibles reports that Jazwares announced at San Diego Comic Con they will produce a line of Ring of Honor (ROH) action figures. The line includes Jay & Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Danhausen. You can see photos below.
Bryan Danielson Ring of Honor @aewbyjazwares figure announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/Zs5kvKVQJo
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Claudio Castagnoli Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares figure announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #ClaudioCastagnoli… pic.twitter.com/KvR8S8YGSg
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
The Briscoes are coming! Ring of Honor @aewbyjazwares figures announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #Briscoes #JayBriscoe… pic.twitter.com/kjkpF8K56z
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares 2-Packs shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #YoungBucks #RingOfHonor @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/NcEOeTHBh4
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Danhausen Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares figure announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #Danhausen pic.twitter.com/WiLmECV1ZW
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Kenny Omega Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares figure announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #KennyOmega pic.twitter.com/qUNP4RCiYe
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
Ring of Honor @AEWbyJazwares figures announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Shop @Jazwares @AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6 #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEW #Jazwares #SDCC #SDCC2023 #RingOfHonor #ROH #BryanDanielson #KennyOmega #Danhausen… pic.twitter.com/wYyd6XjnxG
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tyler Breeze On His Status With WWE, Potential Full-Time In-Ring Return
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Gave Up On TNA, Feels The Impact Brand Is ‘Tainted Forever’
- Eric Bischoff On Why WWE’s WCW Invasion Angle Didn’t Work, Not Having the Right Talent
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs