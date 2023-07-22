wrestling / News

SDCC: New ROH Action Figures To Include Briscoes and More

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ringside Collectibles reports that Jazwares announced at San Diego Comic Con they will produce a line of Ring of Honor (ROH) action figures. The line includes Jay & Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Danhausen. You can see photos below.

