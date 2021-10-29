Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs Added To MLW War Chamber Card

MLW has announced a new match for next week’s MLW War Chamber event, as The Sea Stars (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox) are set for action against the debuting Top Dogs (Davienne and Skylar). The event takes place on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadephia, and will also feature an MLW Fusion taping.

Here’s the full release from MLW on the new addition to the card: