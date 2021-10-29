wrestling / News
Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs Added To MLW War Chamber Card
MLW has announced a new match for next week’s MLW War Chamber event, as The Sea Stars (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox) are set for action against the debuting Top Dogs (Davienne and Skylar). The event takes place on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadephia, and will also feature an MLW Fusion taping.
Here’s the full release from MLW on the new addition to the card:
MLW today announced The Sea Stars vs. The Top Dogs for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Tag Team action will showcase two new entries into the women’s featherweight division as Davienne & Skylar, collectively known as the Top Dogs make their MLW debut next Saturday night as they square off with the undefeated Sea Stars.
🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.
The Top Dogs, a force on the northeast regional scene, look to derail the meteoric rise of the sisters from the Ocean State. But will they be met with a tidal wave of tenacity from Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox?
Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.