SEAdLINNNG Results From Shinkiba 1st Ring In Tokyo
April 12, 2019
– The following matches took place at SEAdLINNNG From Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo. Results courtesy of Wrestling With Demons.
* Kaori Yoneyama def. Sae
* Mei Suruga and Mei Hoshizuki def. Maria and Asuka (not the WWE star).
* Hiroyo Matsumoto, Yoshiko, and Makoto def. Miyuki Takase, Himeka Arita, and Saori Anou when Yoshiko pinned Anou with a wing clutch.
* Nanae Takahashi and Ryo Mizunami vs Takumi Iroha and Amazon went to a 20-minute draw.
* Arisa Nakajima def. Command Bolshoi with the D x D.
The company also announced Bolshoi’s retirement show will be on Apr. 21 at Korakuen Hall.