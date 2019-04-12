SEAdLINNNG Results From Shinkiba 1st Ring In Tokyo

– The following matches took place at SEAdLINNNG From Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo. Results courtesy of Wrestling With Demons.

* Kaori Yoneyama def. Sae

* Mei Suruga and Mei Hoshizuki def. Maria and Asuka (not the WWE star).

* Hiroyo Matsumoto, Yoshiko, and Makoto def. Miyuki Takase, Himeka Arita, and Saori Anou when Yoshiko pinned Anou with a wing clutch.

* Nanae Takahashi and Ryo Mizunami vs Takumi Iroha and Amazon went to a 20-minute draw.

* Arisa Nakajima def. Command Bolshoi with the D x D.

The company also announced Bolshoi’s retirement show will be on Apr. 21 at Korakuen Hall.