Sean Legacy Comments On WWE NXT Win, Says It’s His Turn To Start His Legacy

Sean Legacy picked up a major win on this week’s NXT, and he spoke about the victory after the show. Legacy defeated Je’Von Evans and Ashante Thee Adonis on Tuesday’s show and earned an NXT North American Championship match in the process. He spoke in a new video posted to social media after the show and spoke about his victory.

“Eight long years, eight long years in the making,” Legacy said (per Fightful). “A couple months ago, I became one of the first ever WWE ID prospects. I am killing it on the indies, I am killing it in Evolve. Two weeks ago, I came up short in the battle royal, but I was the final five, but that doesn’t matter. But what does matter is today, right now.”

He continued, “Je’Von Evans, future NXT champion, that boy is bouncy, and Ashante, somebody that has been here for a while, somebody that’s kicking the door down and getting his opportunity. But guess what? Guess who got the job done? I did. Now it is my turn to start my legacy. Everybody will remember the name Sean Legacy. I started as a nobody and man, I just now became a somebody. That is that Sean Legacy will always be super.”

No word as of yet on when Legacy will get his title match.