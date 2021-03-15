Sean Maluta On How The Cruiserweight Classic Changed His Career

In an interview with Fightful, Sean Maluta spoke about how his appearance in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016 changed his wrestling career. Here are highlights:

On getting the spot in the Cruiserweight Classic: “After going to the WWE as an extra for years and trying out, I never had any kind of in-ring work until the Cruiserweight Classic. So, in a sense, it was a build-up to that and I think after the Classic I did earn a lot of trust and a lot of respect from that. I’ve always been a guy that kinda has to show up and prove himself through his work to get the respect. Once I finally did start working, everything kinda changed for me.”

On how special the event was to him: “As far as the Cruiserweight Classic goes, that’s something that’s still talked about today to me. I believe that the vibe that that tournament created was something that was unmatched. I know 205 Live spawned off of that, but to me, the magic of the Classic has been unmatched. Like I said, from the Classic on, I built myself up with these matches and I just felt like the trust factor just kept getting higher.”

On not being satisfied with working as enhancement talent: “That’s kind of my role today of AEW. I’m starting out as an enhancement again and I don’t plan on finishing that way just like I did at WWE, though. I got big goals and I got big aspirations to really show what I can do. Because I feel like, for a few years there, there really wasn’t a chance for me to do that even though I got really, really cool moments out of that.”