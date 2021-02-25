Sean Maluta Praises The Dark Order, Thinks They Could All Be Great

In an interview with Fightful, Sean Maluta had nothing but praise for the Dark Order, noting that every member of the group has the potential to be great. He also noted that Eddie Kingston was a mentor of his after they worked together at EVOLVE in 2019. Here are highlights:

On the Dark Order: “They’re great. I think everybody in that group is either great or has the potential to be great. John Silver—I got to mix it up with him in EVOLVE, probably at some point last year. He’s got so much fire in him, you knew he was going to be something. Same thing with Alex Reynolds, I worked with him back in the day for, I believe, WXW when Samu took over that. Us independent guys, we’re familiar with each other and a lot of us have been around for ten / fifteen years now and we’re all just meeting again in this one place and putting out our best work.”

On working with the group: “So, I got in there with Stu and Uno, that was really cool. I can remember when they debuted on AEW initially. I don’t think too many people knew them, especially mainstream. But, there was something about them, the way they moved that just caught my eye. These guys were going to be something. I just appreciate how smooth they are with their art and their movements in the ring. They definitely look different than anybody else. Colt Cabana being in there I think is a wildcard in a way. I know they’re learning a lot from him, too. I think he’s kind of the glue that’s keeping everything together, especially now with the passing of Brodie.”

On if he interacted with Brodie Lee: “Just very briefly. I don’t know if he was competing, but he was on that one-year anniversary show, the same one that I was debuting on. I also had a match with [Miro] not too long after that. I believe he was there. Then after that, I never got a chance to see him again. All the health reasons were definitely kept from me and I really didn’t even know how bad the situation was, like most of you guys, until we actually heard the news of what happened. All I could say about that is, I wasn’t super close with him, but he was a cool guy. Every time I seen him on the road over the years, WWE and then later in AEW. It’s just really sad to see somebody that took a chance on himself, bet on himself and got out of a certain situation. You could just tell he was about to put out some of the best years of his career. So, that’s pretty sad to see. It’s really awesome what AEW’s doing for the family with Brodie, Jr. You really can’t ask for more than that. It’s not going to bring Brodie back, but I think they’re doing a hell of a job of keeping everybody at peace.”