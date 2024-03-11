Sean Waltman Says He Almost Appeared At WWE Royal Rumble 2022

In an interview with Keepin’ it 100 (via Fightful), Sean Waltman spoke about almost making an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, which ultimately didn’t happen. However, Waltman did end up wrestling for GCW instead.

He said: “A couple of years ago, when I ended up actually having a couple of matches, I had a tag match with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at GCW, and I had a singles match with Joey Janela; I told them I would be ready for the Rumble. Somebody, I’m not going to say who, I don’t want to stooge them off, but they had me listed for a Rumble appearance that somehow got scratched. This year, I ate what I wanted to over the holidays. I’m in good shape and everything, but I’m not in ‘go’ television shape. If you tell me, ‘Be ready in two months,’ I’ll get abs, but I’m not going to do that and be like, ‘I hope they call me.’ Fuck that.“