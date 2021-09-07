Sean Waltman Appreciated CM Punk and Darby Allin Referencing His 1994 Match at All Out

Sean Waltman saw the comparisons between CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and his 1994 Raw match with Bret Hart, and noted his appreciation of the references on Monday. Waltman posted to Twitter to note the that he is “honored to have taken part in something that still has influence 1/4 of a century later” after a comparison video between the two matches was shared online, which makes clear some of the All Out sequences that were inspired from his match.

You can see the tweet as well as the comparison videa (the latter thanks to the brethartfans Instagram account) below. But Punk and Allin have liked Waltman’s tweet.