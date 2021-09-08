Sean Waltman Is Getting Back in Shape, Braun Strowman & Santos Escobar React to Pic

Sean Waltman is getting himself back in shape, and posted a picture which both Braun Strowman & Santos Escobar commented on. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter with a photo of his physique, captioning it:

“Getting back in shape. Built a gym here at home, so I don’t have to leave the house to work out every day”

The photo seems to have impressed Escobar, who called for a WrestleMania match with Waltman. Strowman, on the other hand, joked as you can see below:

Waltman underwent ACL/MLC/meniscus surgery back in January, and has expressed interest in having one final run once he fully recovers. He once noted that he plans on being back in the ring by January. Waltman appeared on WWE’s The Bump back in July and said he’d like to work with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, Sami Zayn or Santos Escobar. Escobar responded to Waltman’s new selfie and proposed a match at WrestleMania 38.

