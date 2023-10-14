wrestling / News
Sean Waltman Doesn’t Have A Problem With Bullet Club Using ‘Too Sweet’
In an interview with Fightful, Sean Waltman spoke about the Bullet Club adopting the nWo’s ‘Too Sweet’ gesture, which he said he doesn’t have a problem with. He also gave his thoughts on the bWo and LWO. Here are highlights:
On Bullet Club using ‘too sweet’: “When all that stuff started getting big, I thought it was great. Some of my friends have had various opinions and their opinions have changed at times, but I think overall we’re flattered by it and it’s great. It’s not taking any money out of my pocket, somebody else doing [the sign] and making a buck, you know?”
On the bWo: “You can have a couple different reactions to something like that. I just thought it was funny, you know? I thought it was cool… If somebody’s parodying you, then you’ve done something worthwhile.
So I liked it. I thought it was funny.”
On the LWO: “Let’s be honest, better than ever, right? It’s pushed and treated seriously. LWO, I thought they jabroni’d it in WCW. I thought they jabroned LWO down there compared to how they’re presenting it in WWE right now.”