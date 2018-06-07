Sean Waltman on CM Punk Possibly Returning to Wrestling & The Rockin Rebel Murder/Suicide

– On a recent episode of his podcast, Sean Waltman spoke about CM Punk possibly returning to wrestling, the Rockin Rebel murder/suicide, and more…

On CM Punk Possibly Returning to Wrestling: One reason would be so you could effect positive change. You can’t affect positive change in an industry you love if you are no longer in it or you remove yourself from it.

On Wrestling Lawsuits: I haven’t really talked about the trial, there are certain things I usually try to avoid on my show, just because of my relationship with WWE but it’s really hard not to talk about those things when everyone is talking about them. The thing that really sucks is when lawsuits happen in wrestling, it makes it hard because, I think, ‘Oh geesh am I gonna get heat for being friends with this person,’ or even in the concussion lawsuit. That’s like a class action suit and has all these people attached to it.

On The Rockin Rebel Murder/Suicide: People have heard about the murder-suicide in the Philadelphia area, Rockin’ Rebel, his name is Chuck Williams, he was an ECW original I don’t know. I knew the guy just casually and he was always nice to me but you guys I don’t go by ‘I can only judge him by how he was to me.’ Bullshit. I watch how people treat others. There’s ulterior motives for people treating me well sometimes so I watch how they treat others. Especially when they don’t think I’m paying attention. I’m really so sad by this. Let me read something real quick. An ECW original sent me this, ‘He wasn’t a good guy at all. Stephanie lived in fear for her life all the time. Chuck did time in jail in the 90’s for holding her hostage in a closet with a gun to her head. His family talked into not pressing charges. She would try to leave him and he would always threaten to kill himself. The one time she tried to leave he called her at her moms’. He said he was going to kill himself, he lit a firecracker to make her think he shot himself. Just mental torture type shit. He was a bully and a piece of shit.’ It seems like a lot of people failed this poor woman and now there are two ten-year-old kids that don’t have a mom and it’s so fucking sad.