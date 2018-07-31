Quantcast

 

Various News: Sean Waltman Comments on Brian Christopher’s Death, Trevor Lee Seeks Help For Father’s Funeral After His Unexpected Passing, Rock’s Family Attends Raw

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
X-Pac Sean Waltman

– Sean Waltman posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Brian Christopher’s passing…

– The Rock’s mom and Daughter were sitting ringside in Miami at last night’s WWE Raw. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Tracy Caddell, father of Trevor Lee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday and some friends of the Caddell family started a GoFundMe in hopes of helping to pay for his funeral. The campaign is up over $7,000, which is only $2,000 short of the $9,000 goal…

