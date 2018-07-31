Various News: Sean Waltman Comments on Brian Christopher’s Death, Trevor Lee Seeks Help For Father’s Funeral After His Unexpected Passing, Rock’s Family Attends Raw

– Sean Waltman posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Brian Christopher’s passing…

I'm saddened beyond words by Brian's death. He & I were close during our time in WWE together. I have many great memories of Brian both inside the ring & out. No one but the most dangerous criminals should be kept in solitary confinement for almost a month. #RIPBrianChristopher pic.twitter.com/DSgAijvJtu — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 31, 2018

He’s exactly right. A 2014 study found inmates in solitary confinement are 7 times more likely to harm themselves. Source: https://t.co/qUIMjzSr6U https://t.co/TFCETMzyLL — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) July 31, 2018

– The Rock’s mom and Daughter were sitting ringside in Miami at last night’s WWE Raw. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Tracy Caddell, father of Trevor Lee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday and some friends of the Caddell family started a GoFundMe in hopes of helping to pay for his funeral. The campaign is up over $7,000, which is only $2,000 short of the $9,000 goal…

I dont like to ask for anything but some people made this for us because the Funeral home needs the money before we can bury him. And none of us were ready for this if you can help Thank you. https://t.co/47JWqEJOJU — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) July 30, 2018

Heartbroken by the passing of my friend, Tracy Caddell, father of Trevor Caddell. Tracy & I founded ECWF, which became OMEGA, together in 92. Tracy was physically limited after a bad accident in 93, so he eventually became @TLee910’s biggest supporter & promoter. RIP, my brother. pic.twitter.com/MvncKpdewL — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2018