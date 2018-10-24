Sean Waltman Comments On Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Reveal

– Sean Waltman spoke on the latest X-Pac 1,2,360 about Roman Reigns’ announcement that his leukemia has returned and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement: “I tuned in last night probably seconds after he mentioned leukemia so I was like ‘What’s going on here?’ And the people are like, ‘Thank you, Roman!’ and I’m like, ‘What are they doing?’…They are usually sh-tting all over him. ‘What’s going on here?’ …So I had heard most of the promo without knowing the beginning part of the Leukemia thing,” said Waltman. “And when you know somebody especially, not just when you know them but when they are a part of your fraternity. Even if you have an age gap or generation gap, whatever. These people are still our brothers and sisters and we love each other. And especially for me, the family, the Anoa’i family have been very good to me.”

On his friendship with the Anoa’I family: “Rikishi was in here and we were talking about that with him when he was in here. I know that whole family. It was like someone kicked me in the balls you know, so you sit there and think about what this guy is going through. His wife and his daughter and all that and what they’re going through. And to go out there and tell everyone what’s going on and keep your head held high and not breaking down. Not that there’s anything wrong with breaking down and shedding a tear out there cause that’s fine too. But just to be able to go out there and keep it together and tell everyone what you have, to tell them like that. G–damn, that has got to be hard.”

On Reigns’ treatment: “I imagine that all the best things, the best medicine will be available for him. We are just going to proceed with the attitude and belief that he is going to come through this and make a complete recovery, this thing is going to go into remission again and we are going to see him back. The main thing was, forget about seeing him back in the ring, let’s just make sure his daughter can grow up with a father.”

On who he thinks will become champion next: “[WWE] can always pivot at any point because, I mean, that’s kind of how they operate now. There is always a chance that somebody is going to go down with an injury, or an illness. Not so much like some kind of a scandal or like an Enzo type of thing. But there is that outlying possibility of silly sh-t happening too, but mainly injuries and things like that. So, you are always going to have to have a Plan B. And I see a big a– Plan B in Braun Strowman and I think [WWE] will go with him… I can see him in that spot.”