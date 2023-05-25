Sean Waltman Comments on Sabu Following AEW Dynamite Appearance

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, ECW legend Sabu made an appearance, as he was revealed as backup for Adam Cole and Roderick Strong against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Later on, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, paid his respect to Sabu following his Dynamite appearance.

Sean Waltman wrote, “No one has given more to pro wrestling and gotten less in return than Sabu.” You can check out that tweet below: