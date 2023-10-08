Sean Waltman Says Damian Priest Would Be His Pick For a Modern Day nWo

Sean Waltman is a fan of Damian Priest and says he’d have fit in well with the nWo. Waltman recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and praised the Money in the Bank briefcase holder; you can see some highlights below:

On Priest: “In WWE, I’m a big supporter of Damian Priest. He’s been one of my draft picks, as Scott Hall used to say, since before he even got into the WWE. Especially after he got signed by them and started really putting in all the work. He’s got that Money in the Bank briefcase now. Anyways, he’d look sweet in nWo shirt on or DX.”

On discussions of how Priest was wrestling in NXT: “Yeah. I remember NXT, I’m not gonna name names, but somebody that’s in charge, that would be the guy that would be calling the shots, said, ‘Yeah, I want him working like a big guy,’ and then another guy that I really respect was like, ‘He’s not a big guy.’ It’s like, who cares? He’s 6’6 and he goes out there and works like it and gets over. Anyway, I’m getting into the weeds here.”