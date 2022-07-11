Sean Waltman Defends Eddie Kingston Following Negative Tweets About His Appearance

Eddie Kingston came to the defense of Adam Cole from body shaming comments last month and now negative wrestling fans have turned their attention to him. A tweet has been circulating commenting on Kingston’s physique, questioning whether or not he’s an athlete. Sean Waltman jumped to his defense in a couple of posts to Twitter.

He wrote: “Yeah, there’s no way someone with a beer gut could possibly be a good athlete #GTFOH Most of these criticisms come from people who don’t have the 1st clue what makes someone a good athlete. FYI: It has zero to do with whether or not you can see their 6 pack.”

Lance Storm added: “Adrian Adonis always blew me away. He was incredible.”

Tom Lawlor noted: “Eddie Kingston has stepped in between the ropes and actually fought and won in kickboxing fights. I’d be amazed if anyone shit talking him has as well.”

