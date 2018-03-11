Various News: Sean Waltman Defends Sami Callihan After Baseball Bat Incident, Impact Wrestling Releases Sting’s Old TNA Theme

– During his latest podcast, former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman addressed the Sami Callihan baseball bat incident on Impact Wrestling. This was where Callihan accidentally hit Edwards in the head with a baseball bat.

Waltman stated on the incident: “I’m a big Sami Callihan fan. Obviously, it was an accident. And Jim Cornette chimed in and that’s what Jim does now. He chimes in on stuff like that and runs with it. So, Sami fires back on Twitter and you know it doesn’t come off good for him, but Sami is a really good dude. For the damage that it caused, it really didn’t look that great at all. You could barely see it (The Bat) hit him (Eddie), it was so fast. It was an accident.”

– The Impact Wrestling YouTube channel released Sting’s old TNA theme song. You can listen to Sting’s TNA theme song, “Slay,” in the player below.