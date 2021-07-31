Sean Waltman Discusses the Impact of CM Punk & Daniel Bryan Possibly Going to AEW

– On the latest edition of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly joining AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Waltman on the criticism of former WWE Superstars possibly taking the spots of other AEW talent: “No, man, no. Because if somebody’s better than you then maybe they deserve your spot. That’s how I always felt. I never cut anybody’s grass or f**king like — I helped people that were there to f**king take my spot or take a bigger spot. Jericho, for instance, read his book, he’ll tell you. So I just — I don’t know man, I’m all about the people that f**king deserve the spot through merit, you know. Now, I mean there’s something to be said for tenure, I think, but it can’t be the only — It’s what the f**k do you bring to the table right now.”

On if CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will have a similar impact as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash signing with WCW: “No, I don’t see it. It’s huge and it’s good, and it’s going to generate a lot of buzz and all that, it’s just I don’t see it. There are some comparisons I guess because they’re two big names, but you know, Punk’s been gone for a while. Which may make — Absence makes the heart grow fonder, or whatever. I’m curious to see. Here’s another thing about this; part of me was like, ‘Oh man, f**king, you know, the cat is out of the bag. It would have been nice for it to have been a surprise and all that.’ But you know, man, the more I think about it, people knowing, they don’t know when it’s coming. They might know it’s coming but they f**king don’t know when. It’s just the anticipation of it and f**king fever pitch and then boom when it happens. They know it’s coming but they don’t know when.”