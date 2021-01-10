Sean Waltman Says He Doesn’t Want a Singles WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, who discussed potentially becoming a three-time WWE Hall of Famer. Waltman previously became part of the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X. He was also set to be inducted last year as part of the nWo as Syxx. However, the induction was postponed due to the global pandemic. Waltman said he wasn’t interested in being inducted for a third time for his singles career. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com:

Sean Waltman on the nWo induction getting delayed: “I mean, I’ve been signing 8x10s, and I put ‘Two-Time Hall of Famer’ on there, but it just hasn’t happened yet. I mean, is Batista a Hall of Famer yet? Is Bradshaw?”

On not being interested in getting a solo Hall of Fame induction: “I’ve said this, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have no desire whatsoever to stand up there by myself to give an acceptance speech for another Hall of Fame. I don’t like that situation, standing there in front of thousands and thousands of people. It’s one thing to stand there and have a match, but I’m not the, it was never my thing. I was never the big jabber-jawer. I had some things to say sometimes, and I think they came off [as] authentic, and I think that’s why people liked me, but I was not getting ‘Promo of the Year’ awards, ever.”

On what happened in the green room with Honky Tonk Man during the induction ceremony for WM 35 Weekend: “That’s kind of the beauty of it, is the awkwardness. I’m a huge fan of making things awkward in the room (laughs). You know my wife? A lot of people don’t know, my wife is a beautiful black woman. Last year, WrestleMania [35], the one before the past one got cancelled, we got inducted with DX. It’s me, my wife, she wasn’t my wife yet, and Honky Tonk Man are in like a green room. And so Honky Tonk Man says something to me, and I called him Honky, and then I looked at my wife and I said, ‘That’s our word. You’re not allowed to say that.’ And Honky Tonk looked at me a turned bright f–king red. It was so awkward (laughs).”