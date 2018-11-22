Sean Waltman Discusses Enzo Amore Attempting to Hijack Survivor Series, Calls Amore’s Behavior Disrespectful, Says Nia Jax Has Real Heat

– Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman recently reviewed NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 and Survivor Series 2018 on his X-Pac 12360 podcast. You can check out some highlights below and a video of the podcast. As noted, Waltman was in attendance at TakeOver last Saturday. He also addressed Enzo Amore attempting to hijack the Survivor Series event when Enzo Amore appeared in the crowd and had to be ejected from the arena by security.

His thoughts on Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle: “I was sitting there talking to Hunter {Triple H} before that { Riddle vs Ohno} went on and I was like ‘Hey, have you ever seen Riddle and Ohno work together?’ Because they’ve had matches before and really good ones. And he was like “Yeah, but they’re not gonna have a match tonight” and he kinda told me the whole thing and I like that, I like where they are going with that. It’s gonna give Ohno something to get fire under his ass about, turn it up a notch or two. There might always be a little frustration there for him {Kassius Ohno} cause I’ve felt it, when we’re not used how we feel like we should be used, it hurts sometimes, it shouldn’t mean anything personal but this is our life so it’s hard not to take things personally when the boss or somebody doesn’t look at you the way you want them to look at you. They don’t see what you want them to see. It’s not that they don’t like you, but it can feel like that sometimes. And he’s great, he really is, he’s just one of the best out there. Anyways I thought it was a great idea getting Matt Riddle over. Okay he’s kinda carefree or whatever but bam he will take your head off. He’s extremely dangerous.”

Waltman on Nia Jax’s heel reaction after the Becky Lynch punch: “I thought it was a real good match, exactly how I would have done it… I thought it was nice to see some real heel heat. I hate how we ended up with it obviously on Nia but that’s what you call the kinda heel heat that you don’t see anymore because that’s not what they are trying for these days… Once you get something like this that happens, capitalize on it, run with it and yeah it’s going to piss people off, fine, it’s okay. Just let it happen we don’t have to know how the sausage was made every time.”

His thoughts on Enzo Amore attempting to hijack Survivor Series: “Some people want to compare this to let’s say to our invasion of WCW…that’s not how you do it, if you’re going to do something like that you don’t come in and sit there … I am not exactly sure what he [Enzo Amore] was waiting for. So I was in the back, they {WWE} figured it out right away because everyone started tweeting pictures of him [Enzo Amore] so they knew… First of all now they know he’s [Enzo Amore] there so there’s no way he’s getting any camera time cause they’re gonna make sure that the cameras are not gonna be on him, they know right where he’s at. So they send security and as soon as he sees security I guess that’s when he got up on the chair… She {Lisa/Security Guard} got a standing ovation from the talent in the back {For tackling Enzo Amore}. Besides the fact that it was incredibly disrespectful to everyone in the match, putting that all aside if you’re gonna go do that, when you’re ready to do it, you just go in and you do it, you don’t wait…”

His thoughts on Sean Waltman taking part in a Deathmatch: “You don’t have to be new, you could be wrestling 25 years and somebody slices your jugular vein with a broken light tube, you’ll probably panic too, I get it. I wasn’t happy watching that, I understand on paper and how we put these things together but how did they think that was really going to turn out? It went way too far…. I talked to him {David Arquette}, I saw him outside the Staples Center after NXT…we talked briefly… yeah that neck thing wasn’t supposed to happen, he told me that himself. And it’s nice of him to put that statement out, try and take the heat off… but sometimes we go too far, sometimes we make mistakes….in hindsight it was a bad decision. In 2018 I don’t understand the problem with somebody just admitting that it just went too far. It’s okay to own s*** and admit we made a mistake.”