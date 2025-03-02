Sean Waltman Explains How Well Triple H Plays the Long Game

– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) spoke about his longtime friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels currently leading WWE and NXT. Waltman ntoed that few people are better at playing the longtime that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sean Waltman on Triple H: “Paul is a guy that, not many people are better at playing the long game than Paul [Levesque] is. He has a destination point and a goal and he sees where it’s at. Getting through the shit that he had to go through was the past to get there. It’s just like all the crazy stuff with Vince coming back and Paul being gone. He just stayed the course. Now, he’s the f***ing man.”

On if he ever envisioned Triple H in this role: “I totally envisioned it. Absolutely. Without a doubt. More so after DX. Not in the early car rides. Not before we all left and went (to WCW). It was obvious to me when I came back where he was going eventually, at some point. When we were doing DX, he was already really involved then in creative and had Vince’s [Vince McMahon] ear and Vince’s confidence.”