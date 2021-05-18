Sean Waltman On His Future In-Ring Plans: ‘I’m Going To Have A Few More Matches’

Sean Waltman was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes, and one of the topics he discussed was whether he plans on getting back in the ring for another match. Waltman admitted that he wants to do so, while also discussing a potential role with NXT.

When asked about his thoughts on NXT, Waltman mentioned that he was enjoying his occasional coaching role with the WWE brand prior to the start of the pandemic last year:

“Well, before the pandemic started, I was going down about once every month for a week, for a week or two each month, and I was helping coach down there and I loved it. I really loved it. You know, just, you know, obviously, things happen and that has it hasn’t been happening. I’m open to doing it again. I’m really busy and, you know, and that. But it’s something I really love doing.”

Waltman then went into his future in-ring plans, noting that he’s going to have a few more matches at some point, and that’s it’s simply a matter figuring out who it’ll be with:

“And, you know, as far as getting back in the ring, you know, I’m going to have a few more matches. I don’t know if it’s going to be there. I don’t know where it’s going to be. Maybe I’ll promote them myself. Yeah. You know, but yeah. No, NXT I just I’m one of their biggest fans.”

You can watch the full interview below.