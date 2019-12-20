Sean Waltman Gives His Picks For NXT Year-End Awards

– On a recent episode of his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, Sean Waltman gave his picks for the NXT Year-End Awards. Highlights are below.

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman On Why He Thinks Takeover: Cardiff Was The Takeover of the Year, And Selects Tyler Bate vs. Walter as NXT Match of the Year “Every match was just excellent on that show, I talk about this all the time whenever we’re discussing Takeovers, whether it’s on my Twitter or here. They always do an amazing job of either topping or at least following the previous Takeover. The matches they built, each match was excellent and it just built until the Walter and Tyler Bate match… I had no problem voting for that match. It was just a classic, it was really innovative stuff… we have all these routines that we do with each other in matches and it’s all the stuff we’ve seen before. And there wasn’t a lot of that in this match, it was really fresh. It just look like they were killing each other.”

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Names Keith Lee as the Breakout Star of The Year: “It was tough because my boys are Riddle and Damian Priest and you can talk about any of those guys, it’s just most recently Keith has made a huge impact when he was given the opportunity. So it’s hard for me to pick anyone else.”

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Picks Xia Li as Future Star of NXT: “She has a really good handle on mentally what to do in there. When she’s making a comeback; her fire that she shows. And other people that have been in wrestling for way longer than her, some of y’all need to look at her. When she’s making her comeback, she blows so many of y’all away. It’s not even funny. The way she knocks somebody down, and instead of just standing there waiting for them to come back she’s like ‘c’mon’ and she’s into it. And it just doesn’t look like choreographed stuff. And her technique is excellent.”

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Selects Io Shirai As Female Competitor of the Year: “Nobody can touch Io right now, just like Kairi Sane , before her in NXT, to me they’re really similar. And everything is done with purpose, everything I see her do. And I am just so impressed with her.”