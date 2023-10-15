Sean Waltman Hasn’t Played Himself In a Video Game Before

Sean Waltman has been featured in a number of wrestling video games, but he says he’s never played himself in any of them. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On not playing as himself: “Apparently my character always was a really good character to play. I never played myself in a video game ever. Never. Not once. Nope.”

On not being much of a gamer: “When I was younger, I was a bit of a gamer. Not hardcore like people are. It was something to do. I wish I could get into it. My wife’s into it. She’s into it, big time. It would be good for my brain. It’s good for your brain, right? So it would behoove me to pick up gaming.”

On getting a residual check for a WCW game: “I was like, ‘What kind of money does that usually pay?’ I’m asking everybody that’s already been in video games. Then WCW, I was in their video game and man, I think I got like $40,000 check out of nowhere for it. I didn’t think I was gonna get merch checks from them. I thought my deal included everything. So when I got this extra $40,000, I was like, ‘Yeah.'”