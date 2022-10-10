Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a DX 25th anniversary reunion, and Sean Waltman said he hopes that Chyna will be honored. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Waltman spoke about tonight’s segment and what he thinks will happen. Here are highlights:

On how the group is holding up 25 years later: “The only person that’s not with us obviously is Joanie (Laurer) [Chyna]. I hope that tonight, we don’t forget to honor her or we don’t just brush past that. As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that.”

On tonight’s segment: “I was joking with somebody earlier about us going out there and burying some of the younger talent like my friends and I have done in the past when they’ve had us come on. I hope that doesn’t happen. Let’s please not do that. I just want to have some fun. Maybe do something to uplift some of the talent that is there.”