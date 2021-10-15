Sean Waltman Is Excited To See WWE and AEW Go Head-to-Head

During the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life (via Wrestling Inc), Sean Waltman said that he was excited to see AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown go head-to-head tonight, and competition between the companies in general. Here are highlights:

On Rampage and Smackdown going head-to-head: “I’m f**cking here for it all day long. I love it when two promoters whip their d*cks out and see whose c*ck is bigger. I have no idea what’s gonna happen numbers wise. I’m definitely looking forward to finding out. I have a feeling it’s gonna be fairly close.”

On how this is a bold move from WWE: “Sometimes it’s just too tempting to pass up, and who knows what they’re getting from the networks and network execs.”

On how preemptions can hurt a show: “Things like not having a consistent schedule or being preempted is a kiss of death. It f**ks you so hard. I remember, even once, we were the top f**king show on cable television period, we’d still get bumped for the f**king dog show. And you know I love dogs. The Westminster Kennel Club, though, bumped us every f**king year.”