Sean Waltman Explains Why Kane Was His Favorite Tag Team Partner, Dynamics of Working With a Bigger Guy

– Sean Waltman discussed his tag team with Kane on the latest episode of X-Pac 12360. The two were a tag team following the split of D-Generation X, and won the WWF Tag Team Championships twice in 1999. Eventually the stable reunited in late 1999 and Waltman turned on him, leading to a feud between them that led through WrestleMania 2000 where Kane and Rikishi beat Waltman and Road Dogg.

The show sent out the following highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast is below:

On why Kane was his favorite tag team partner: “He’s my favorite partner, of all my partners, the stuff we did, the stuff we created, the moments and you know the matches and all that, I just, it’s my favorite. Just for creative reasons. Really proud of some of those matches we had … Really grateful because as much as Glenn says how good that was for him and his career, same for me. So yeah, it was great for me at the time. You just have that singles program with a guy like Glenn, with that kind of character, I am very proud of it. It’s just my favorite for so many reasons.”

On the dynamics of working with a bigger guy: “On top of just your average guy that size, as a babyface, keeping a guy like that in trouble … So I’ve talked about this and it’s advice I give to a lot of people down in the PC actually, especially because there is a lot of matches these days with disparity in size. If you’re a smaller guy that wants to be successful working with bigger guys you have to come up with creative ways for them to stop themselves. As opposed to all of a sudden when it’s time to get heat on them you just stop him, when he’s a foot taller than you and out weighs you by 200 pounds it’s much better if you move out of the way and he crashes and burns, and that’s how you shut him down. It makes more sense and it helps, it just makes it more credible. So I always had those creative ways of doing things like that … it was a lot of work.”

On how he and Kane as a tag team made a lot of money through merchandise sales: “We were a popular act and also we were making a f***k load of money for them merchandise-wise. I saw a list it was like 2000 actually by the time, Kane and I were like number 4 and 5 in the company as far as merch. We had Rock there, Stone Cold, it was either 4 and 5 or 5 and 6 something like that. But either way.”