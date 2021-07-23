Sean Waltman Discusses His Reaction To Karrion Kross’ WWE RAW Debut

There has been lots of reaction to current NXT Champion Karrion Kross losing to Jeff Hardy in under two minutes in his WWE RAW debut. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman is the latest to weigh in on the matter, as he discussed it in a recent episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast.

Waltman was asked about his reaction to how WWE introduced Kross on the main roster, and like many others, admitted that he didn’t understand it (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I don’t know, you’re asking the wrong person. I, honestly, hate to speculate, even on that. I don’t know. I don’t get it. At least give him a fighting chance, f**k. His entrance, it was lackluster. It was just the total opposite of his normal entrance.”

Waltman then added a little sarcasm before mentioning the trend of WWE wrestlers losing in their hometown:

“Psych! Happy birthday. Here’s my theory, there’s this unwritten rule, like you always have to do a job in your own hometown. I think you always have to do a job on your birthday as well.”

According to a report, WWE re-shot Kross’ segment on NXT this week after fans were chanting “Hardy” at him.