Sean Waltman Liked AEW Blood & Guts Match, Talks Jericho’s Cage Fall

Sean Waltman weighed in on last week’s AEW Blood & Guts match during his latest podcast. Waltman discussed the match on the latest Pro Wrestling 4 Life, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Blood & Guts match: “I thought it was really good for that type of match. I thought it lived up to what it was supposed to be. When you’re hyping a match, a lot of times, things don’t turn out anything like it should. It was hyped, but this one did. I was surprised it was on TV, should have been a pay-per-view.”

On the criticism around the gimmicked cage fall by Chris Jericho: “It doesn’t help. It doesn’t help. I just think if they would have had a different camera angle, we wouldn’t be talking about this.”

On WWE reportedly thinking the match ‘set the business back 30 years’: “When you first told me about the reaction from them, I was like, ‘Really?’ But maybe if you’re just talking about dealing with sponsors because there’s big-time corporate sponsors involved in wrestling these days, well, WWE. And so I guess I can understand why they might feel that way because wrestling gets painted with a very broad brush.

“I remember back when ECW was hot, we were still doing the cartoon thing in WWF. I remember Pat Patterson one time really shi**ing on the ECW thing. I guess just because of the content, and the thing about it is we ended up doing the same s**t a couple of years later at the peak of the industry and for the company. I mean, it wasn’t as brutal as ECW, but we got a lot of stuff from ECW.”

On if he thought the match was too violent: “No, but who am I to say? Some people like that. There’s a place for a lot of things. Wrestling doesn’t belong to any one company.”

On Sammy Guevara’s unprotected chair shot to Wardlow’s head: “Yeah, we shouldn’t be, especially unprotected. Put your hands up at least. We know enough about what happens if you get hit in the head like that. I wish it wouldn’t be done today in 2021. Come on. There’s other things we can do out there.”