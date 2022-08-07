Sean Waltman Thinks Logan Paul Could Be WWE Champion One Day

Sean Waltman is very impressed with what he’s seen of Logan Paul in WWE thus far, and thinks he could be a future WWE Champion. As you know, Paul has signed a multiyear, multi-event deal with WWE and defeated The Miz in his singles debut at SummerSlam. TMZ spoke with Waltman and asked him what he thought of Paul’s debut. Waltman praised Paul and said he sees good things for the YouTube star.

“He’s a natural, man,” Waltman said (per Fightful). “Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this, man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it.”