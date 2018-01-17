Sean Waltman Looking Forward to Raw 25, Thinks an XFL Reboot Could Work

– Sean Waltman spoke on the Ross Report discussing his upcoming appearance on the 25th anniversary episode of Raw and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On returning for Raw 25: “I got my invite about a few months ago telling me to hold the date to appear on the show and I am really looking forward to it.”

On Vince McMahon possibly resurrecting the XFL: “When Vince McMahon did ICOPRO, that was ahead of its time. If it had came along five years later it might have taken off because the products were good, but at the time nutritional supplements weren’t a thing back then. Who knows, I hate to doubt Vince [McMahon] because you know he doesn’t doubt himself.”