Sean Waltman Says It Makes ‘Perfect Sense’ To Have Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega on Free TV

Sean Waltman doesn’t see an issue with AEW giving away Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson on free TV on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and he explained why on his latest podcast. Danielson and Omega will compete in a non-title match on tonight’s Dynamite, and some fans have taken issue with how the match is airing on TV instead of PPV. Waltman demurred and discussed the matter on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW doing Danielson vs. Omega on free TV: “Good for them. It’s like, y’all are gonna b*tch about f*cking Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega on free TV? They go out there, and they f*cking crush it, and then you want to see more and then you f*cking pay for the rematch for the title. It makes perfect sense to actual people that f*cking know what’s up.”

On if the match would take away from a potential PPV rematch: “No, and do you think they’re really gonna go out there and give them a 40-minute match? They don’t owe them that. To go out there and give them 15-20 minutes of good sh*t, well, I mean great, because they can do good s**t in their f**king sleep.”