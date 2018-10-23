Sean Waltman Not Certain Whether Austin Aries’ Bound For Glory Exit is a Work

– Sean Waltman spoke with Brian Cage for the latest X-Pac 1,2,360 and discussed Austin Aries’ exit at Bound For Glory and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Waltman on whether Austin Aries’ Impact exit is an angle: “I’m just going to say that you just never know. When it comes to Aries that’s just something that he would do… He’s done sh-t like that before, you know, so to sit and go ‘okay this was a work, this wasn’t’ how about we just enjoy it? How about that… He sold the move, he took the pin, and then he got up. It wasn’t really a no-sell, he just quit selling it.”

Cage on his reaction to the whole matter: “Just dumbfounded I guess is the best word…I didn’t even see Austin afterwards, it was bizarre…It was a pretty snug match, they were working it a little like a work-shoot type of match. What surprised me the most about the ending was Austin being such a traditionalist if you will, I feel that if that would have been done to him especially on the same show he’s on, he would have lost his sh**t so bad…I don’t know what happened… Just Austin being Austin, I don’t know what the goal or the plan was there.