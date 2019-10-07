wrestling / News
WWE News: Sean Waltman Not Happy With Hell in a Cell Finish, Becky Lynch Comments on Title Win
– If you weren’t happy with the finish to Hell in a Cell, you’re in company with a WWE Hall of Famer in Sean Waltman. As you can see in the below clip from the WWE Hell in a Cell Watch-Along, Waltman has the same reaction as most fans to the finish, questioning “How in the hell do you get DQ’d in a Hell in a Cell match?”
As we now know, that was not what the ending was supposed to convey. However, WWE did not make that clear during the broadcast.
X PAC IS PISSED JUST LIKE US #HIAC pic.twitter.com/vhevXLWjBi
— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 7, 2019
– Becky Lynch had some fun with her haters on Twitter after beating Sasha Banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell, posting:
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 7, 2019
